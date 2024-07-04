Scottish Borders tartan created to mark impact of Covid pandemic

Play Brightcove video

A tartan has been created to remember the impact of the Covid pandemic in the Scottish Borders.

The design was produced by 700 local people and is part of a nationwide project across Scotland where artists have worked with local communities to help them commemorate and experiences of the pandemic.

The tartan was unveiled in Galashiels.

Speaking to ITV Border, Katherina Radeva from Remembering Together Scottish Borders, said: “So when we spoke to people from across the borders people really talked about how whatever the new design is they wanted to have in it was quite a lot of hope.

"We ran quite a lot of workshops with people and they kept picking up the bright colours. People reflected the landscape and how many walks they went on, there is a lot of the landscape in the tartan.

"This piece is quite special as it is the first one that came out of the loom.

The tartan features a number of colours. Credit: ITV Border

"This is going to Borders General Hospital. The rest of the pieces are going to be cut and framed and distributed to the rest of the community spaces across the Scottish Borders."

Alister Lownie from Remembering Together Scottish Borders said: "It has been a real surprise to us working on it, how often we have been the first people someone has opened up to about their experiences.

"One of the things that has been really important is creating a space in which people are able to talk honestly about what their experiences have been.

"From people who lost loved ones and were isolated at home and couldn’t meet people or even see their own families."

