General Election 2024: Labour win three seats in Cumbria
Labour has taken the new seat of Whitehaven and Workington, with Reform UK pipping the Conservatives to second place.
Labour has also won Penrith and Solway, with Markus Campbell-Savours winning by a majority of more than 5,000.
In Carlisle, Labour has overturned a majority of more than 8,000 by winning the seat from the Conservatives.
This election is being fought on new boundaries following a national review in 2023.
New constituency boundaries in our region explained
Here is the seat-by-seat breakdown from across our region:
Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
Counting is continuing in this seat.
General Election 2019 votes/vote share:
Scottish Conservative and Unionist, John Lamont - 25,747 (48.4%)
Scottish National Party, Calum Kerr - 20,599 (38.8%)
Scottish Liberal Democrats, Jenny Marr - 4,287 (4.7%)
Scottish Labour Party, Ian Davidson - 2,513 (4.7%)
Turnout: 71.5%
Carlisle
Votes are still being counted in Carlisle, but turnout is down by more than five per cent when compared with the last election.
Turnout was 59.25%, which is down from 65.9% in 2019.
Here are the results for the 2024 General Election:
Labour, Julie Minns - 18,129
Conservatives, John Stevenson - 12,929
Reform, Stephen Ward - 9,295
Liberal Democrat, Brian Wernham - 2,982
Green, Gavin Hawkton - 1,922
Independent, Sean Reed - 303
Social Democratic Party, Rachel Hayton - 244
Independent, Thomas Lynestrider - 175
General Election 2019 votes/vote share:
Conservatives, John Stevenson - 23,659 (55.2%)
Labour, Ruth Alcroft - 15,340 (35.8%)
Liberal Democrat, Julia Aglionby - 2,829 (6.6%)
UK Independence Party, Fiona Mills - 1,045 (2.4%)
Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
This constituency did not see a huge change in the national boundary review.
Votes continue to be counted here.
General Election 2019 votes/vote share:
Scottish Conservative and Unionist, David Mundell - 22,611 (46%)
Scottish National Party, Amanda Burgauer - 18,830 (38.3%)
Scottish Labour Party, Nick Chisholm - 4,172 (8.5%)
Scottish Liberal Democrats, John Ferry - 3,540 (7.2%)
Turnout: 71.9%.
Dumfries and Galloway
This was largely unchanged following the national boundary review, much like its nearby constituency.
Votes are still being counted in this constituency.
General Election 2019 votes/vote share:
Scottish Conservative and Unionist, Alister Jack - 22,678 (44.1%)
Scottish National Party, Richard Arkless - 20,873 (40.6%)
Scottish Labour, Ted Thompson - 4,745 (9.2%)
Scottish Liberal Democrats, Laurie McNabb - 3,133 (6.1%)
Penrith and Solway
The new seat of Penrith and Solway will take in much of the old Workington & Penrith and the Border constituencies, stretching from Alston to Maryport and Keswick.
Here are the results for the 2024 General Election:
Labour, Markus Campbell-Savours - 19,986
Conservatives, Mark Jenkinson - 14,729
Reform, Matthew Moody - 7,624
Liberal Democrats, Julia Aglionby - 4,742
Green, Susan Denham Smith - 1,730
Independent, Chris Johnston - 195
Social Democratic Party, Shaun Long - 156
Independent, Roy Ivinson - 119
Turnout was 63.42%, with 49,429 votes cast.
This is down on a turnout of 70.8% in Penrith and The Border and 67.8% in Workington in the last general election.
General Election 2019 votes/vote share, Penrith and The Border:
Conservatives, Neil Hudson - 28,875 (60.4%)
Labour, Sarah Williams - 10,356 (21.7%)
Liberal Democrat, Matthew Severn - 5,364 (11.2%)
Green, Ali Ross - 2,159 - (4.5%)
Cumbria First, Jonathan Davies - 1,070 (2.2%)
General Election 2019 votes/vote share, Workington:
Conservatives, Mark Jenkinson - 20,488 (49.3%)
Labour, Susan Hayman - 16,312 (39.2%)
The Brexit Party, David Walker - 1,749 (4.2%)
Liberal Democrat, Neil Hughes - 1,525 (3.7%)
Independent, Nicky Cockburn - 842 (2%)
Green, Jill Perry - 596 (1.4%)
Independent, Roy Ivinson - 87 (0.2%)
Westmorland and Lonsdale
This seat was significantly reshaped in the national boundary review.
The turnout in this election was 68.93%, with 49,646 verified ballot papers.
This is a fall on the 77.8% turnout in 2019.
General Election 2019 votes/vote share:
Liberal Democrat, Timothy Farron - 25,795 (48.9%)
Conservative, James Airey - 23,861 (45.3%)
Labour, Phillip Black - 2,293 (4.4%)
The Brexit Party, Steven Bolton - 763 (1.4%)
Whitehaven and Workington
The new seat of Whitehaven & Workington combines much of the old Copeland and Workington constituencies.
Here are the results for the 2024 General Election:
The turnout was 57.38%, which is more than 10 per cent down on 2019.
