A teenager has been jailed following two separate violent attacks in Penrith.

The first incident saw 19-year-old Reece Troy being involved in a group disorder in the Burrowgate area, in October 2023.

Carlisle Crown Court heard that w ords had been exchanged inside the Pinny pub before trouble flared outside.

The victim recalled talking to Troy but then nothing more as he was punched and then had his head banged against a skip during an attack by several males.

He lost consciousness and attended hospital where two forehead wounds were glued, and a head injury stapled.

The man — a firefighter and self-employed joiner — also suffered two black eyes, facial pain, bruising and injuries to his shoulder and elbow.

Brendan Burke, prosecuting, had said in court: “He didn’t see his children for a few weeks simply because he didn’t want them to see their father in the state he was."

Following the first incident, Troy had told police he was “smashed out of his head” having attended a memorial service for a friend earlier that day, and had “gone sick” by attacking the man.

While on bail for that offence, Troy then went on to assault another male during a separate second incident.

This was only several hundred yards from the first incident, at the rear of Penrith’s Devonshire Shopping Arcade.

His victim was walking in that area when he met Troy, and was subjected to a serious sudden attack, resulting in losing consciousness. This left him with a fractured eye socket, leg pain and cuts and bruises to his head and arms.

Troy admitted his role in the attacks afterwards and pleaded guilty to two counts of causing grievous bodily harm.

The court heard of Troy’s childhood struggles and mental health issues, the death of a friend and his alcohol and substance misuse.

His barrister, Kim Whittlestone, had said: “He knows he cannot go on like this" and that "he is sorry for his offending.”

Judge Michael Fanning acknowledged the challenges faced by Troy, but said that reports showed that Troy was an “aggressive, unpredictable and, in fact, dangerous young man."

“People are entitled to go to pubs and be in town centres without the risk of being attacked by a violent thug."

Troy, previously of Eamont Mews, Penrith, was sentenced to two-years in prison.

