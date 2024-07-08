Cocker Bridge in Cockermouth is due to reopen to two-way traffic at the end of this week after a structural assessment.

The busy bridge over the River Cocker was shut in October when the adjacent grade II listed building, The Old Courthouse, collapsed.

The walkway over the bridge is open for pedestrians and vehicles have been able to cross the bridge by traffic lights on each direction since the end of last year.

Screening will be in place to protect the bridge from the partially collapsed building and the existing scaffold on the bridge will be removed.

The council have warned that some periods of temporary closure may be required, at short notice, to dismantle the existing screen, although the council says they hope to keep disruption to the minimum.

Cumberland Council spokesperson said: "Our officers continue to work with all the various partners and agencies involved in this issue.

"We are having to follow a complex legal process that involves the support of various council teams and external partners.

"Discussions are ongoing with the owner of the property.

"We have however taken steps to reopen the bridge to two-way traffic."

