Some of the biggest names in nuclear have come together to discuss the future of the industry under a Labour government.

Leading figures are hopeful that the new government will listen to their plans for the future.

Nuclear is one of the main employers in the region, with Sellafield employing around 12,000 staff.

John Grainger from Britain's Energy Coast Business Cluster (BECBC) said: "What we've found already is that the new MP for this area of Whitehaven and Workington constituency has said new nuclear is top of his priority list and we want to make sure that he delivers on that."

Labour MP for Whitehaven and Workington, Josh MacAlister said new nuclear was a "top priority" in his new role.

He said: "First order of business is to help make some progress on getting new nuclear to our area, that is an absolute top priority.

"It's a really important thing for our country in order to secure the transition to net zero, but it's also really important for our area in terms of jobs."

Dianne Richardson chief executive at BECBC said: "A year ago we were all talking about Great British Nuclear, what is it, what does it mean for BECBC, what does it mean for the members and the area?

"Here we are now talking about Great British Energy and exactly the same - what is it, what does it mean for us, what's the relationship with BECBC."

