Workers rally outside Amazon warehouse as 'historic' union ballot takes place

Amazon workers at a warehouse in Longtown, near Carlisle, are rallying with colleagues around the country as a ballot opens that could see the online giant recognise a trade union for the first time in the UK.

More than 3,000 employees are expected to take part in a ballot at their Coventry site which could force Amazon to negotiate pay, terms and conditions with the GMB Union.

Amazon workers will begin voting in what the union call a "historic and legally binding vote" on whether to be represented by a union.

Recognition would mean the online retail giant would have to negotiate with the GMB Union on terms, pay and conditions for workers.

Amanda Gearing, GMB Senior Organiser, said: “This is a historic moment.

“Amazon is one of the world’s most hostile and anti-union employers.

"They’re a multi-billion-pound global company investing huge energy to resist efforts by working-class people to fight for a better life.

“But workers have rejected Amazon’s attempts to smash their union.

“Instead, they’ve stood up to be counted and demanded the chance to vote on union recognition.

“Now Amazon workers, now the bosses, will decide”.

Amazon said that its employees have always had the choice of joining a union.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “Our employees have the choice of whether or not to join a union. They always have.

"Across Amazon, we place enormous value on having daily conversations and engagement with our employees.

"It’s a strong part of our work culture. We value that direct relationship and so do our employees."

The vote runs until Saturday, July 13, with a result expected on July 15.

