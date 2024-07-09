One year on from being saved from a roadside near Moffat, six abandoned dogs have been reunited with the people who rescued them.

The mission to round them up on the B719 between Moffat and Greenhillstairs on 9 July 2023 took police and volunteers hours.

Animal welfare organisations said the dogs were exhausted, terrified, underweight and in terrible condition.

Four others were shot that day by a local farmer after they attacked sheep.

The dogs were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Canine Rescue Centre (DGCRC), where staff have been rehabilitating them, ready to be re-homed.

More than £12,000 was raised for the dogs at the Dumfries and Galloway animal charity after an appeal last summer.

Lee Herron, Lost Dogs Dumfries and Galloway, with Brodie, Toffee and Charlotte Credit: Lost Dogs Dumfries and Galloway with Brodie

Lee Herron, who has been volunteering with Lost Dogs Dumfries and Galloway for around six years, said: “It took a long time to build their trust and secure them that day, it was a real challenge.

"It was clear they’d never been handled before or had a collar and lead on, however, they did really well and we were all so relieved when we had them all safe and secure.

“To see how they’ve improved is amazing.

"They are so playful and just want to have fun.

"Myself and Roger absolutely loved spending time with them one year on and we really hope they can find the homes they deserve soon.”

Sergeant Iain Monro with rescue dog Charlotte Credit: Dumfries and Galloway Canine Rescue Centre

The dogs, named Toffee, Charlotte, Rae, Meadow, Glen and Brodie, have all been given names with a Moffat connection linked to streets, restaurants and even its famous confectionery.

Sergeant Iain Monro and Police Constable Kelby Kirkpatrick were the first on scene last year when reports came in about the dogs being abandoned.

Sgt Monro said: “It was incredible for us to see the dogs and how much they’ve progressed in the last 12 months.

“The improvement in their confidence is like night and day and they’re in such good condition now. You couldn’t get near them last year, but now they’re curious and they want to interact. We really enjoyed spending time with them.”

