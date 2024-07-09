Borders MP, John Lamont, named as new Shadow Scottish Secretary

John Lamont, the Member of Parliament for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk has been named Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland.

Mr Lamont was one of five Conservative MPs to be elected north of the border.

He has previously served as a minister in the Scotland Office under the Conservative government.

Mr Lamont said: "It's important that we ensure the new United Kingdom government delivers on the huge investment that the previous Conservative government was delivering in Scotland, we can't see any retreating from that record level of investment, and they need to continue to work constructively with the Scottish Government."

Alister Jack who previously filled the role, did not stand in this election and was awarded a knighthood for his services.

The Edinburgh MP Ian Murray is the new Scottish Secretary in the Labour government and said they were elected to deliver change.

He said: "Change is about resetting the relationships we've had across the country, particularly in this context with the Scottish government.

"The Prime Minister and First Minister had a very, very productive meeting on Sunday which I attended with the Deputy First Minister, about resetting that relationship.

"But it's also about doing politics differently - getting away from the ya-boo politics we had before, respecting parliament, respecting the devolved administrations.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda in every episode…