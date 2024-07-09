Play Brightcove video

ITV Border's Kate Walby looks at what Operation Enhance could mean for the area

Cumbria’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has secured an additional £1 million of Government funding to target anti-social behaviour (ASB) and serious violence.

Operation Enhance, Cumbria Constabulary's new county-wide crackdown will see extra police patrols in 18 areas identified as hotspots for anti-social behaviour and serious violence.

These areas include areas of Carlisle, Barrow, Workington, Whitehaven, Kendal, Penrith, Maryport, Cleator Moor, Ulverston and Bowness-on-Windermere.

The operation will see officers targeting all types of anti-social behaviour including arson, robbery and criminal damage.

Cumbria’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, David Allen, said: “One of my manifesto commitments was to tackle anti-social behaviour and to get more visible policing on our streets.

"This £1 million of extra funding will provide Cumbria Constabulary with the ability to tackle and prevent ASB and serious violence more effectively by getting more officers out on the streets.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to make Cumbria safer and better for all who live, work and visit these hotspots.

“These 18 hotspots have been identified by looking over the last four years’ worth of data and reports to ensure that we are placing our resources in the right place so that our communities are safer.

“ASB is continuously raised with my office as an issue for the public, so I am dedicated to tackling your concerns.

“However, they can’t do it alone. I would urge residents across Cumbria to continue to report ASB to the Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

The increased patrols in target areas began on 1st July and will continue to operate until at least the end of March 2025.

