Scottish Borders to host opening stage of Tour of Britain 2024

The Scottish Borders will host the opening stage of this year’s Tour of Britain, with the 20th edition of the race getting underway in Kelso on Tuesday 3 September.

The route is set to start and finish in the town and include popular climbs at Scott’s View and in the Eildon Hills above Melrose.

Cumbria and Southern Scotland have regularly hosted stages of the Tour of Britain since 2011, showcasing the region to global audiences and generating tens of millions of pounds for the area's economy.

Kelso hosted the Tour of Britain in 2019. Credit: SWpix.com.

The South of Scotland has been recognised by the world governing body for cycling (UCI) for its commitment to cycling.

Councillor Scott Hamilton from Scottish Borders Council said: "On the back of hosting events as part of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, I am delighted that we have been able to work with British Cycling to bring some of the world’s top cyclists back to the Borders for the Tour of Britain.

" This will be yet another opportunity for us to showcase the region to a worldwide television audience and drive significant economic benefits to Kelso and the wider area.

" We will be working closely with British Cycling and our partners over the coming months to prepare for the event, including engaging with the Kelso community to ensure that together we maximise the benefits for everyone."

Paul Bush OBE, Director of Events at VisitScotland said: "EventScotland is proud to be supporting the return of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men to Scotland where Kelso and the Scottish Borders will provide the perfect stage for the opening stage of this year’s race.

" Building on the success of previous editions of the Tour of Britain and last year’s highly successful inaugural UCI Cycling World Championships, this year’s event will reinforce the country’s reputation as a world-leading cycling destination.

"With our wide range of trails, tracks and routes to explore, Scotland is made for cycling."

Following the Scottish Borders stage the tour heads to the Tees Valley, South Yorkshire, and West Northamptonshire, before concluding in Suffolk on Sunday 8 September after six stages of racing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...