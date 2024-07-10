Who are our new MPs being sworn into the House of Commons?

A record 335 out of 411 new MPs are expected to be sworn into the House of Commons this week, including seven MPs in the Border region.

Our three returning MPs are Tim Farron, Liberal Democrat (Westmorland and Lonsdale), John Lamont, Conservative ( Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk) and David Mundell, Conservative ( Dumfresshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale) .

Four new MPs have been elected in the region to represent our constituencies in Parliament, but what do they stand for, and what do they hope to deliver?

Josh MacAlister, Labour (Whitehaven & Workington)

Josh MacAlister

Josh MacAlister won the new constituency of Whitehaven and Workington, taking in the previous Allerdale and Copeland wards.

He said his main priority is new nuclear: "We were really clear in our manifesto as the Labour Party, and I've been very clear - I'm not convinced the mine will offer long-term jobs that are going to last for our area, but it's not good enough to just say we're not convinced.

"The mine isn't going to offer long-term jobs, we need to actually set out an alternative that will and that's where nuclear comes in and is so important.

"So I'll be pushing not just for that but also for an expansion at the Port of Workington as two key pillars of an industrial plan for west Cumbria."

Markus Campbell-Savours, Labour (Penrith & Solway)

Markus Campbell-Savours

Following in the footsteps of his father, Lord Campbell-Savours former Labour MP for the old constituency of Workington, Markus Campbell-Savours won the seat from Conservative Mark Jenkinson.

Workington famously turned blue in 2019, after a think tank dubbed Workington Man as a key swing voter at that General Election.

Returning to its red roots, Mr Campbell-Savours said he's committed to making sure the Labour manifesto policies work for Cumbria.

He said: "The Labour manifesto had some bold commitments in there about how we're going to fix the NHS, how we're going to deal with the immigration backlog, how we're going to create GB energy.

"It's important for me that those policies deliver for Cumbria and I'll be there to make sure that they do."

John Cooper, Conservative (Dumfries & Galloway)

John Cooper

John Cooper was one of the five Conservative MPs who won seats north of the border.

He takes over from the previous Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, who stepped down before the election.

Mr Cooper said he hopes to match the area's talent with opportunity.

"The Scottish Conservatives best represent the interests of people, particularly people of rural Scotland and that's why we're seeing the Conservatives do well here with the central belt.

"I think we understand that these areas very often have particular issues - there's no doubt about that, but talent abounds across these areas and we need to match that with opportunity.

Carlisle - Julie Minns, Labour

Julie Minns

Julie Minns won the Carlisle seat from Conservative John Stevenson, who had held the position since 2010.

She says her first priority as the new Member of Parliament is to "serve the people".

She said: "I'm very excited to get on with the job and delighted to be Carlisle's first female MP.

"The first thing I want to achieve is making sure I'm visible and engaged right across the constituency.

"I want to make sure that the people who have voted for me and those who didn't are able to contact me so that I can begin to help them with the many issues that I know that they are facing.

