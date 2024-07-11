A 21-year-old man has been arrested following the discovery of cannabis plants worth more than half a million pounds at a property in Penrith.

Cumbria Police officers conducted a warrant at 7am on Thursday, 11 July at a property on Middlegate, where more than 950 cannabis plants were discovered.

Inspector Mo Bibby from the Eden Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Where we receive intelligence of criminality in our community – particularly where that information relates to allegations of drug supply, action will be taken.

“We are proactive in our approach in intelligence gathering to target drug supply in our area and are committed to making our communities safer.

“Although we are proactive we continue to encourage anyone with suspicions that illegal activity is taking place in their community to come forward so that intelligence can be acted upon by our officers to make our community a safer place."

