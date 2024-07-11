Reaction from Cumbria as England reach final of Euro 2024

Play Brightcove video

"We are in the final, this is it" was the message from one supporter following England's 2-1 semi-final victory against the Netherlands at Carlisle United's fan zone at Brunton Park.

Over 600 supporters were gathered in the fan zone at the ground as England made it to their first final not held on home soil.

It is also England's second successive European Championship Final after their penalty shootout defeat to Italy at Wembley three years ago.

Speaking to ITV Border at the fan zone at Brunton Park, one England supporter said: "We are in the final, this is it.

"We thought we might not get here but we are here now."

England grew into the game following an early setback as 21-year-old Xavi Simmons sent his side into an early lead.

A Harry Kane penalty levelled things up before Ollie Watkins wrote his name into the history books to send England to an historic final.

Another supporter said to ITV Border: "It was an early set back wasn’t it but we grew into the game and we showed what we were capable of."

England now prepare to take on Spain in the final on Sunday, live on ITV.

Another supporter at the fan zone at Brunton Park was quick to heap praise on manager Gareth Southgate.

He said: "I have said all year Southgate is the man. He is the man."

