A bridge in Cockermouth is set to re-open to two way traffic following the partial collapse of the Old Courthouse building in October.

The crossing is set to re-open on Friday 12 July with a new safeguard being put in place that will protect what remains from the Courthouse building.

Alternative screening protection will be put in place as well as the scaffolding being removed.

The council say that moving forward the road may have to be closed again at certain times to dismantle the existing screen.

Cumberland Council say that the Old Courthouse building is impacted by any potential work starting because of:

The site is land locked, access to allow any works to be undertaken is challenging.

The building is Grade II listed and any further works is required to be minimal to protect the fabric of the historic building.

The River Cocker, adjacent to the site, is part of the River Derwent and Tributaries Site of Special Scientific Interest.

The impact on waste flows and the protection of flood defences needs careful consideration.

Any works need to minimise pollution from any debris.

Requirements for archaeological investigation and subsequent detailed archaeological excavation if deemed necessary.

A Cumberland Council spokesperson said: “Our officers continue to work with all the various partners and agencies involved in this issue.

“We are having to follow a complex legal process that involves the support of various council teams and external partners.

“Discussions are ongoing with the owner of the property.

“We have however taken steps to reopen the bridge to two-way traffic.”

