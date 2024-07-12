Official launch of Kirkpatrick Coast 2 Coast cycling route

A hotel owner in the south of Scotland has spoken of the "really special" year for businesses in the region at the official launch of the Kirkpatrick Coast 2 Coast route.

One year on from the soft launch of the Coast 2 Coast route there has been an increase in cyclists spending time and money in the south of Scotland.

Cycling tourism is on the rise in the region and 2023 saw the south of Scotland host the 2023 UCI World Cycling Championships.

The region also officially joined the list of world-leading cycling destinations after being awarded the UCI Bike Region label.

David-Hope Jones from the South of Scotland Destination Alliance, said: “The UCI has named the south of Scotland as a prestigious cycling region, there are only a couple of dozens of those in the world.

"That combined with the exciting announcement this week that the Tour of Britain is going to be starting in the south of Scotland really is showing it to be a world class cycling destination.

Glentress Forest hosted part of the event. Credit: UCI Cycling World Championships

“It has been a big investment but what we are really hearing from businesses is that we are already seeing the economic impact of that.

"Towns right across the south of Scotland are having more people coming to visit.

"Let’s never forget the asset that we have got, we are a beautiful and rural region, we are a fantastic place to come cycling."

Businesses in the region say they have been noticing an increase in cycling tourism in recent months.

John Galloway, from the Eskdale Hotel, said: “The soft launch of the route last year, we did see an uptake in cyclists and the number of cyclists and visitors coming through Langholm.

"This year has been really special in terms of hotels.

"People have been specifically doing the coast to coast either on their own or in groups."

