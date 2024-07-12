Queen of the South manager Peter Murphy is looking to kick off his season with a big cup upset when they take on Aberdeen in the League Cup.

The group stage of the competition gets underway on Saturday with the Doonhamers having Irishman Murphy in the dugout for his first competitive game since the switch from Annan Athletic.

The former Carlisle United defender spent seven years at Galabank before making the switch along the A75.

Speaking to ITV Border at a training session at Palmerston, Murphy said: "I am looking forward to it and I am sure the players are.

"We are building up and we have been back now five weeks. We have done pre-season and had the pre-season games but the players always want it to be competitive.

"We have a very tough start against Aberdeen who are a Premiership side, we are looking forward to it but hopefully we go out and give a good account of ourselves and show what we can do."

Murphy believes that Saturday will be a tough game but a good test for his side during this early part of the season.

Queen of the South host Premiership Aberdeen on Saturday. Credit: PA

He said: "It will be tough they are a Premiership side. When I have managed against Premiership sides before they have been faster, stronger and quicker and sharper with the ball.

"It is a good test, our players look really good but as always it is what happens on the day."

There has been numerous new faces in the building in Dumfries since Murphy's arrival. Murphy explains how pleased he has been with the players who were already at the club.

He said: "I have been really impressed, the players I inherited from last season have been excellent, really professional in what they do and trying to do what we asked them."

Queen of the South also take on Airdrieonians, Dumbarton and East Kilbride in Group A.

New captain at the club Matty Douglas is focused though on the match against Aberdeen. He said: "I can’t wait to get started. It will be tough but I think every game in the cup is tough but yeah it will be great on the tele and hopefully as many fans here as possible.

"It will be difficult but it doesn’t matter who you come up against you have to take it the same.

"It is going to be a challenge but hopefully we can work on what we have done in pre season and we can go from there."

Further along the A75, Stranraer have been preparing for another season in the SPFL following their play-off final victory against East Kilbride.

Scott Agnew will be looking to build on the success of survival from last season to carry the Blues up the table this campaign.

The Blues have made numerous signings so far and have a tough group, facing Premiership opposition and two sides from the Scottish Championship.

Ross County are the visitors to Stair Park on Saturday, one of the longest journey's in Scottish football.

Speaking to ITV Border, manager Agnew said: "It is going to be a massive test, there is absolutely no denying that.

"Ross County are in the Premier League they are in there for a reason. They've got lots of talent and quality in their squad.

"It is a brilliant challenge for us, we have got nothing to lose really it is a cup competition. It is obviously our first competitive game and it is a really tough one.

"The good thing is it is at home, its at Stair Park and I think it gives us a better opportunity to try and win the game."

