The third annual SEND Games took place in West Cumbria on Saturday 13 July.

The event at Mayfield School in Whitehaven celebrates budding sports stars with additional needs and disabilities, along with their families.

It is organised by autism charity Bee Unique which offers support and activities to families reaching from Carlisle down to Blackburn.

The SEND Games raises money for the charity, and two schools: Mayfield School & St Benedict's School.

Dave Parsons, Founder and Trustee of Bee Unique, was inspired to set up the charity by the experiences of his two sons who have autism.

He said he wanted to set up the charity to create safe environments and spaces for families like theirs.

"We just wanted to create a sensory fun day that was geared towards SEN children where they could actually show off what their abilities are, so we came up with the SEN games."

Hundreds of people turned out for the event which featured sporting competitions, a fully accessible football tournament, an assault course and more.

It takes place just weeks before the paralympics kick off in Paris on 28th August.

