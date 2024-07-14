An environmental charity in the Lake District is urging people to care for the landscape when visiting the region this summer.

Friends of the Lake District say they are reminding people that there are "no litter fairies" and encourage visitors to tidy up after themselves.

Research carried out by Keep Britain Tidy found that most people don’t want to litter but that it is the result of being unprepared, or not knowing what to expect when they get there.

Due to the size and landscape of the national park and its fells, bins can be sparse and it is not possible for refuse workers to reach everything.

The group is asking people to consider bringing their food in reusable containers, bringing a bag to take the waste home in, or eating in a local pub or cafe.

They say a large proportion of litter collected in the national park consists of single use plastic, often food and drinks wrappings. However, it can also include food waste like apple cores or banana skins which can take years to decompose.

The No Litter Fairies campaign highlights how even biodegradable dog poo bags can take between three and six months biodegrade.

Friends of the Lake District’s engagement officer Kay Andrews said: "The lasting effects of leaving rubbish in the landscape isn't just visual. It can kill wildlife and livestock, damage our soils, leach into our water systems and cause health hazards for people too.

"It’s a serious message but we wanted to make the messages light hearted, so our campaign covers mythbusting facts, spot the difference photos, quizzes, and of course, the non-existent litter cleaning fairies!"

