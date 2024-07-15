Annan Athletic kicks off new season with 1 nil win against Iverness

The Galabankies kicked off the new season with a 1-0 win against Inverness Caley Thistle on Saturday, thanks to a first half goal from Tommy Goss.

Focus for the Scottish side remains on the Premier Sports Cup throughout July with their first league game not until 3 August.

New manager Wullie Gibson is hopeful his side can secure another three points in the Premier Sports Cup as they must take on midlothian side Bonnyrigg Rose on Tuesday night.

Wullie Gibson, Annan Athletic Manager said: "Our main focus is the league, and between now and the league everyone is in the same boat.

"We probably all have Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday, with training on Thursday as a part time team to work on it, but we are trying our best, happy so far but we can improve.

"That is what we will be looking to do, ahead of Tuesday, we will look to come here and win, then if we can take six points from the two home games, it leaves it in our hands to get something from the two away games to qualify."

However supporters are remaining cautious, despite the winning start in the cup, including Henry McLelland, Chairman of the Annan Athletic, Supporters Club.

He said: "Another challenging season ahead, especially with Annan having lowest budget in the league,very promising start on Saturday, midfield looked strong with three new signings and a rejuvenated Josh Dickson, ex CUFC.

"It feels like we are in a stronger position than we were at this time last season, win the next 2 matches and we will be close to qualifying thru to last 16 of League Cup which could bring a very welcome payday for the club and a perfect springboard for the new manager to get the league season campaign off to a flyer."

For season ticket holder Lee Clark the summer transfer window has a vital role to play in helping his side compete on all fronts in 2024 and 2025.

He said: "It will be good to have new faces, but I do agree signings in the next couple of weeks before 2 or 3 weeks before the new season, league campaign, fresh faces will be a major welcome to help boost us to stay in League 1 again".

Annan will also face Dundee and Arbroath in the Premier Sports Cup in the coming weeks, their first league game is away to Cove Rangers.

