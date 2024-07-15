A play park in Galashiels has reopened following investment into new equipment.

Woodstock Avenue Play Park received £80k worth of new accessible play equipment including a miniature train and carriage, basket swing, rope bridge, see-saw, carousel and a Track Ride Tower similar to a zip-wire.

It is the latest play facility to have undergone a full refurbishment as part of the Council’s pledge to spend almost £5million across the period 2022-2029 to enhance facilities.

The play equipment is suitable for all ages and also features equipment which is inclusive for all.

The products are made of natural building materials like Robinia wood from sustainable forestry, a durable and UV resistant hardwood.

Since 2018, twelve other play parks have received investment in renewal including at Harestanes, Kelso, Peebles, Hawick, Coldstream, Newtown St Boswells, Jedburgh, Duns, St Boswells, Gavinton, Selkirk and Newstead.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…