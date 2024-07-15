In pictures: Emotional fans across Carlisle watch England's Euro final defeat

Emotional fans across Carlisle watched on Sunday night as England missed out on another Euro final victory.

Southgate's side reached the final of the tournament in Berlin to play Spain on Sunday 14 July.

After a tantalising equaliser from Cole Palmer to bring the score to 1-1, Spain clinched the victory with last minute goal, winning 2-1.

F ans who watched in Botchergate and Carlisle United's fan zone experienced the highs, and ultimately, the lows that all football fans felt across the country yesterday.

Here are some of the scenes in our region yesterday evening.

There was hope in the 73rd minute as Cole Palmer scored an equalising goal to bring the score to 1-1.

