Protestors will hold a rally in support of two legal challenges against plans to build a controversial new coal mine in Whitehaven.

Planning permission was granted by the then Secretary of State for Communities, Michael Gove, for the Woodhouse Colliery site in December 2022.

Following the approval, campaign groups South Lakes Action on Climate Change and Friends of the Earth launched legal challenges, claiming that Mr Gove "failed to account for the significant climate impacts of the mine", thus rendering the decision unlawful.

Last week the government accepted that there was an error of law in the decision to grant the planning permission and said it would no longer be defending the claims.

The case will be heard in the High Court between the 16-18 July.

At a protest in Whitehaven town centre today, campaigners will show their support for the legal challenges and call for investment in green energy in the area.

The mine has been a controversial issue in West Cumbria since plans were announced in 2014. Credit: West Cumbria Mining

Ruth Balogh, from West Cumbria and North Lakes Friends of the Earth, said: “West Cumbria desperately needs investment in new green jobs to breathe life into a clean and affordable future.

"We invite local residents to join us to oppose the Whitehaven coal mine and recognise that while coal is our heritage, climate jobs are our future.”

Protestors against the Whitehaven coal mine plans in 2022. Credit: Friends of the Earth

Maggie Mason, of SLACC, said: “We argued throughout the inquiry and this legal claim that the emissions from using the coal were not properly assessed and it is great to see this acknowledged.

“Our small charity has opposed the mine because of its harmful impacts on the local and global climate, and the appalling precedent created by West Cumbria Mining’s claim that a new coal mine doesn’t increase the global use of coal.

“Building the mine on an old chemical site close to homes and the Irish Sea was also risky. West Cumbrians deserve jobs that don’t cost the earth.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government said that as decisions regarding the mine remain subject to ongoing litigation, it would be "inappropriate" for it to comment further.

It added "the Secretary of State accepts that there was an error of law in the decision to grant planning permission for Whitehaven coal mine and the Secretary of State will no longer be defending the claims."

The company behind the proposed plans, West Cumbria Mining, has been approached for comment.

They have previously said that the mine at Woodhouse Colliery will create at least 500 jobs, mostly for local people.

