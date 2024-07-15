Specially trained tobacco dogs are being used in the Furness area, in a bid to tackle the supply and demand of illegal tobacco products.

Sniffer dogs Pippa and Louis uncovered thousands of packets of illegal cigarettes, hand rolling tobacco and vapes which had been concealed in a metal container under the floor in the storeroom of a high street premise.

Officers from Furness Trading Standards and Cumbria Police had to enlist the support of Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service to help break open the concealment.

Pippa the sniffer dog. Credit: Westmorland and Furness Council

In total 6840 cigarettes, 4.85 kilograms of hand rolling tobacco, 196 vapes and over £2000 in cash was seized by Trading Standards and Cumbria Police.

Councillor Neil Hughes, Cabinet Member for Transport and Regulatory Services said: "Removing illegal tobacco and vapes from the marketplace is a priority for our Trading Standards service and this was yet another successful operation.

"Shops selling these products will do anything to keep their illegal trade hidden from our officers but with the help of sniffer dogs like Pippa and Louis, there’s no hiding place.

"The illegal tobacco trade has strong links with organised crime and criminal gangs so we are pleased that the operation was a success."

The illegal cigarettes, hand rolling tobacco and vapes had been concealed in a metal container under the floor in the storeroom. Credit: Westmorland and Furness Council

Sergeant Paul Holmes, Barrow Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Selling illegal tobacco products is a serious offence and one which can have a significant impact on the health and safety of those purchasing such goods.

"The illegal tobacco and vaping market undermine other retailers who are operating and trading within the law.

"Often the sale of illicit tobacco helps fund organised crime which causes wider implications in the community. Any reports made to authorities regarding businesses selling such products are investigated robustly."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...