Armathwaite signal box celebrates 125 year anniversary

A signal box on the Settle to Carlisle train line is celebrating 125 years since its completion.

The Armathwaite signal box opened on the 16th of July 1899.

It closed on the 15th of January 1983 but when it was operational, hefty levers moved a physical stop or go signal.

It was leased to the Friends of the Settle Carlisle Line (FoSCL) in 1992 and it has since been fully restored to its Midland Railway appearance.

It is now maintained by a small but dedicated group of FoSCL volunteers.

The original lever-frame is still in position and the signal box has been furnished with a number of exhibits relating to both the signal box and to the famous Settle-Carlisle Railway that runs right alongside.

John Summers Johnson was responsible for turning the preserved box into a visitors attraction including the artefacts which are now housed there.

He said: “This is a preserved box and there’s not many from the Midland railway time that’s actually painted in the Midland railway colour of the time.

“This signal box was opened in 1899 and that’s the colour it would have been at the time yellow and brown.

“And then it would it would have changed colour in 1923. But it only lasted until 1983 and that’s when it closed due to service requirements, they didn’t need it anymore."

He said the signal box lay derelict for 10 years before a man called Mike Carrier saved it.

Mr Johnson added: “He got the Friends of The Line and people in the village involved and the box was saved, but there was nothing in the box apart from the levers and fire place and that’s when I came along in 2002.

"I decided to make it into a visitors attraction and that’s what I did.

“Todays a special day because its a 125 years old, it was commissioned July the 16th 1899.

“The day is really dedicated the Mike Carrier because if it wasn’t for him the box wouldn’t be here.”

Mike Carrier’s daughter, Diane Davis attended the anniversary celebrations at the box today.

She said: “My father would have been so proud it’s just amazing how many people have turned up today, and his memory lives on.”

