A High Court case begins today over planning permissions for a controversial coal mine in Cumbria.

Planning permission was granted by the then Secretary of State for Communities, Michael Gove, for the Woodhouse Colliery site in December 2022.

Following the approval, campaign groups South Lakes Action on Climate Change and Friends of the Earth launched legal challenges, claiming that Mr Gove "failed to account for the significant climate impacts of the mine", thus rendering the decision unlawful.

Last week the government accepted that there was an error of law in the decision to grant the planning permission and said it would no longer be defending the claims.

Environmental campaigners gathered outside the High Court in London today. Credit: ITV Border News

Outside the High Court on Tuesday 16 July, in London, environmental campaigners gathered to show their support.

Among them was Maggie Mason from South Lakes on Climate Change.

She said: “The important thing is all the arguments and the case gets discussed.

“We need to know whether this coal mine will get quashed and that is what we would like to see.”

Maggie Mason says she hope the mine plans will be quashed. Credit: ITV Border News

Also among the demonstrators this morning was Sarah Finch from Weald Action Group.

She challenged Surrey County Council’s decision to allow the expansion of an oil well site at Horse Hill, near Horley in Surrey, in 2019.

She argued that the environmental impact assessment carried out before planning permission was granted, only took into account the impact of extracting the oil and that it should have taken into account the “downstream” emissions produced when the oil was burned.

Last month a Supreme Court ruled in favour of Ms Finch saying emissions created by burning fossil fuels need to be considered when granting planning permission for new drilling sites.

She said the proposed Whitehaven mine planning permission application similarly did not account for the full amount emissions that the project would create.

Sarah Finch says the planning permission application only accounts for 1% of the overall emissions the project would create. Credit: ITV Border News

Ms Finch added: "I'm very hopeful that the judge here will recognise that the supreme court’s decision on my case has a direct bearing.

"The environmental statement that the mine company have produced should have included those combustion emissions and that is the largest part of a fossil fuel production project.

"They only looked at the production itself which is about 1% of the total emissions.

"So I hope that my win will mean that this mine is ruled unlawful too."

The Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government said that as decisions regarding the mine remain subject to ongoing litigation, it would be "inappropriate" for it to comment further.

It added "the Secretary of State accepts that there was an error of law in the decision to grant planning permission for Whitehaven coal mine and the Secretary of State will no longer be defending the claims".

The company behind the proposed plans, West Cumbria Mining, has been approached for comment.

They have previously said that the mine at Woodhouse Colliery will create at least 500 jobs, mostly for local people.

