Lockerbie set to receive temporary 20mph speed limit

Lockerbie is set to be the the next town in Dumfries and Galloway to receive a temporary 20mph speed limit.

Its part of a national strategy across Scotland to ensure all appropriate roads in built-up areas will have a safer speed limit of 20mph by the end of 2025.

The temporarily enforced speed limits will help consult on which roads will be included.

Starting on 26 July, ahead of the schools returning in August Lockerbie will be under the temporary 20mph limit.

The introduction of the new speed limit aims to reduce perceptions of road danger, while encouraging people to walk, wheel and cycle. It will also seek to encourage considerate and respectful driving within Lockerbie and create a safer experience for locals and visitors.

Councillor Gail Macgregor, Leader of Dumfries and Galloway Council said: “Following on from the successful implementation of both Stranraer and Annan’s 20mph speed limit schemes, a 20mph limit for Lockerbie will not only reduce vehicle speeds and accidents, but also make the roads and streets more attractive and safer for active travel and vulnerable user groups.

“The Annan 20mph scheme has resulted in initial speed reductions of up to 20% at some survey sites.

"We aim to replicate this success in Lockerbie and encourage more people to reduce their speed and drive more considerately.

"Lowering traffic speed supports our local towns and villages to be places where people are free to travel in ways that are safe, sustainable, healthy and fair.”

