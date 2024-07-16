A new hub has been launched to recruit urgently needed foster carers across Cumbria and Lancashire.

The Regional Fostering Recruitment and Retention Hub, has been created as part of a £1.2m regional bid between Blackburn with Darwen Council, Blackpool Council, Cumberland Council, Westmorland and Furness Council, and Lancashire County Council to boost foster care recruitment in the region.

It aims acts as a first point of contact for those interested in fostering to help them make an informed choice about how fostering could work for them.

There is also a buddy scheme that provides regular check ins with existing foster carers and young people across the region and access to a wide range of free training.

It comes as over 700 children and young people across Cumbria are in the care of their local council.

Across the five local authorities there are 152 children waiting for foster homes, including 19 sibling groups who do not wish to be separated.

Is thought that over 700 children across Cumbria are currently in the care of their local council. Credit: PA

Cllr Sue Sanderson, Cabinet Member Childrens Services, Education and Skills at Westmorland and Furness Council, said: “We urgently need to recruit more foster carers for children across Cumbria and the new regional recruitment hub, Foster With Us, will help us to address the recruitment challenges our councils are currently facing.

“The new hub makes it easier than ever for people to find out more about becoming a foster carer in their local area and will work across our five local authority areas to ensure the best outcomes for children who need a foster home.

“At Westmorland and Furness Council we welcome people from all walks of life and all backgrounds into the fostering community, to make sure every child in foster care finds the right placement.

“Working with our partners across the region, we remain committed to cared for children being safe and having the love and opportunities we want for all our children.”

