Police Scotland are appealing for people to come forward to help trace Ashleigh Crosbie.

The 31-year-old from the Johnstonebridge area of Dumfries and Galloway was last seen in Lockerbie on the evening of 13 July 2024.

It is believed she travelled to Dumfries that evening.

If anyone has seen Ashleigh or know of her current location they are encouranged to contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident 1703 of 15 July 2024 (reference PS-20240715-1703).

