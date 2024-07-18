Play Brightcove video

ITV Border's Alice Neil went to the festival to meet some of the people taking part

Brass bands from accross Cumbria have come together in a new festival in thehistoric grounds of Lowther Castle to celebrate the best of brass.

The free event brought together 13 brass bands, including junior and beginner groups who performed to hundreds of people over the two day event.

The event was run by non-profit organisation Drum and Brass and showcased a mix of traditional and modern performaces along with workshops to encourage people to pick up and instrument and get involved with their local group.

Organiser Julie Hoggarth said: "The event aims to broaden access to music.

"It's a different flavor of our aim to be inclusive and welcoming.

"Our real aim is to get people to pick up an instrument and join the local band.

"It's something that gives them a local identity and brings a local community together to also something bigger as well.

"There's nothing like it!"

The festival brought together people of all ages, abilities and ambitions and marked the launch of the Cumbria Brass Network which promotes inclusivity and youth involvement in banding.

Shelley Goude is part of Kirkby Stephen Silver Band and said: "It's more than just playing - it's the whole lot.

"The family, the friendship, the community, and just the whole camaraderie of us all being together is really good, really supportive.

"It's a brilliant way of spending your time and just getting out and doing things together like this - it's amazing!"

