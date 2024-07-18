A woman with a rare genetic disorder has celebrated her 21st birthday by wheeling herself up the summit of Latrigg and raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Melissa McComas has Angelman Syndrome, a genetic condition that affects the nervous system, causing physical and learning difficulties.

She has epilepsy, limited mobility and motor skills which affects her speech, as a result of her condition.

During the challenge, Melissa said: "I am looking forward to celebrating my 21st birthday raising funds."

On the day of her 21st birthday Melissa summited her first Wainwright in the Lake District to raise money for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS), and the Lake District Foundation.

Melissa has already taken part in several other walking and wheelchair challenges to raise money for charity.

Her mother Kathryn McComas, who joined her up on the walk up the fell said: "Melissa absolutely loves the Lake District, and we thought it's a nice, easy fell."

Melissa and Kathryn recently visited GNAAS’ base to learn more about the charity and meet Dr Phil Dowson and paramedic Ian Grey who gave them a tour of their helicopter.

Kathyrn said: “We chose GNAAS as were looking for a charity which was based in and served Cumbria.

"After reading about the amazing work they do in such a challenging area, it was an easy choice and especially after chatting to Ian and Phil and hearing some of the stories, we are very happy to be supporting the charity."

Mieke Tennant from GNAAS also joined Melissa on the walk and said: "She's a wonderful person, she smiles and she's so determined to do this fundraiser -she's amazing!"

