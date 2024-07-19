Joss Naylor MBE, the so-called 'King of the Fells' who died last month at the age of 88, will be laid to rest today in the Lake District.

In a Facebook post published last month, the Fell Runners Association called for attendees to "form a colourful guard of honour" for the athlete, whose funeral will take place at St Olaf's Church in Wasdale Head on Friday afternoon.

"It was Joss’ wish that his funeral should be a colourful celebration of his life and attending fell runners should dress in their club colours," the post read.

It also encouraged attendees to "run over" passes into the village as a tribute to Mr Naylor and bring their running club flags with them.

Joss Naylor was featured in a documentary in the 1990s. Credit: ITV Border

Given the small size of St Olaf's, there will be a PA system erected in a field outside so running enthusiasts can follow the service. Hundreds are expected to attend.

The veteran athlete was best known for breaking the record for most fells climbed in a 24-hour period three times, as well as securing the record for the fastest time to complete the Wainwrights, one which stood from 1996 to 2014.

At the time Stuart Ferguson, the Chairman of the Fell Runners Associaion said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Joss Naylor MBE on Friday evening, 28th June, in the company of friends and family."

Joss Naylor was awarded an MBE in 1976. Credit: ITV Border

Mr Naylor was also a patron of the Brathay Trust and raised thousands for the charity over the years.

Teresa Jennings, the CEO of the trust, said: "Joss was not only a supporter but also a cherished Fellow of Brathay Trust. His unwavering commitment to our mission and his passion for the outdoors left an indelible mark on our organisation.

"Joss’s legendary feats as a fell runner and his tireless advocacy for young people resonated with all of us."

"His spirit of adventure, resilience, and love for the Lake District inspired countless individuals, both within and beyond our community."

Mr Naylor continued running into his eighties. In 2019, at the age of 83, he completed a race he had previously dropped out of due to poor weather conditions, more than fifty years earlier.

He was awarded an MBE in 1976 for services to fell running.

