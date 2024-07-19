Play Brightcove video

Isla Todd reports from Hawick

Tributes have been paid to a former member of a pipe band in Hawick, who was killed following the D-Day landings eighty years ago.

William 'Willie' Johnstone was the Pipe Major of the Hawick Scout Pipe Band in the 1930s. He left the town to go and fight in Normandy and died a few weeks after the D-Day landings, on the 17th of July 1944.

To remember his life and death, Hawick Scout Pipe Band marched through the town and laid a wreath at the war memorial in his name. A young piper also played a lament on Willie's bagpipes which have been passed down to different members of the band over the years.

William Johnstone was a Pipe Major in the 1930s

His wife had been pregnant with daughter Dorothy when he was killed by a sniper in 1944.

Dorothy Kelly now lives in Australia but travelled back to Hawick for her father's service. She told ITV Border: "I just feel really privileged that we were able to come here today because we only found out about it just a few weeks ago.

"We weren't planning on coming to the UK at all. Then we thought, it's not something we can miss."

A wreath was left at the war memorial in Hawick. Credit: ITV Border

Famously, Willie played his bagpipes as soldiers stormed the beaches at Normandy. Since then the bagpipes have been passed down to different members of his old band over the last eight decades.

They are embossed with a plaque that says 'Bagpipes played at the Battle of Normandy by Pipe Major William Johnstone, killed in action.'

Luca Armstrong, 17, now has the honour of playing Willie's bagpipes. "As part of the ceremony, we agreed to hand the pipes back to Dorothy while the wreath was being laid," he said,

"It was meant to symbolise Dorothy seeing part of her father."

