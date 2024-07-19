University of Cumbria graduate names daughter after tutor

A nursing academic in Cumbria was delighted after one of her students decided to name his baby daughter after her.

Jeanne Landon-Campbell teaches on a nursing master's course at the University of Cumbria, after a career stretching back forty years.

Valentine Eze, one of the students on the course, has named his daughter Munachim Zoe Jeanne.

Mr Eze now works for North Cumbria Integrated Care Trust. At a graduation ceremony he said, “Jeanne not only started as our programme lead and lecturer, she was also my personal tutor."

Valentine studied at the University of Cumbria. Credit: Google Maps.

"Now as a scrub nurse, I owe the journey so far to Jeanne's amazing mentorship and support.

“Jeanne was always there to provide mental and emotional support. I had to name my daughter after Jeanne because I want my daughter to grow up and be an amazing nurse like Jeanne.”

Jeanne, who designed the course, added: “Designing this programme is something that I had wanted to do for years and I’m delighted to see this first cohort graduate."

