A child has been taken to hospital following a crash in a village of north Cumbria.

Police were contacted at 7:35pm yesterday (19 July) following a road traffic collision in Scotby, near Carlisle, which involved a 10-year old girl and a car.

It happened near to the Royal Oak pub.

The girl was taken to the Cumberland Infirmary after suffering a suspected leg injury.

The driver of the car involved, a black Volkswagen Tiguan, was uninjured.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information is asked to contact police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...