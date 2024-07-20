Police in Cumbria have launched a new operation in a bid to crack down on anti-social behaviour (ASB) and serious crime in the county.

Cumbria’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner secured £1m of funding from the Government’s Hotspot Response Fund, to target ASB and serious violence in hotspot areas across the county.

There will be extra police patrols in areas like Carlisle, Barrow, Workington, Whitehaven, Kendal, Penrith, Maryport, Cleator Moor, Ulverston and Bowness-on-Windermere, which have been identified as hotspots for anti-social behaviour and/or serious violence.

Working alongside other organisations, police patrols with also target those committing offences like arson, robbery and causing violence as part of an effort to keep communities safe.

