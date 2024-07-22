Galloway has been selected as the location for Scotland’s next National Park.

Local residents, communities and businesses will now be invited to share their views on whether Galloway should become a new National Park and where the boundary for the new park should be drawn.

Rob Lucas, Chair of Galloway National Park Association said: “This is fantastic news that the case for Galloway to be proposed as Scotland’s third National Park has been recognised.

"It would bring transformational economic and environmental benefits to the area and strengthen our local communities."

During a visit to Galloway, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said: “After carefully considering all of the nominations we received, I am very pleased that we are proposing to create a new National Park for Scotland in Galloway.

"The proposal is community led, has the backing of many local businesses and makes a strong case on the benefits that National Park status will bring for people who live in the area, for the local economy and for the environment.

“We received nominations for new National Parks from some really special places – Lochaber, Loch Awe, Scottish Borders and Tay Forest.

What is a National Park?

Scotland currently has two National Parks, but it's been more than two decades since a new one was estabilished.

In 2021 the SNP and Scottish Greens agreed to create "at least one" more National Park to join the Cairngorms and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs.

Despite the collapse of the power-sharing deal between the two parties earlier this year, the Scottish Government confirmed it would contiune its commitment to create at least one new National Park by 2026.

The 2000 Act sets out four National Park aims:

To conserve and enhance the natural and cultural heritage

To promote the sustainable use of the natural resources of the area

To promote understanding and enjoyment of the special qualities of the area by the public

To promote sustainable social and economic development of the communities of the area

According to the Government, any new National Park should support "progressive development, address the climate emergency and improve public and community wellbeing".

To meet the criteria, groups must show:

Outstanding national importance due to natural or culture heritage

A distinctive character and coherent identity

How National Park status would meet the specific needs of the area

Evidence of local support for the proposal

The proposal from the Galloway National Park Association and the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO biosphere highlighted Galloway’s diverse landscapes and coastline, biodiversity and cultural heritage.

What happens next?

The next stage will include a consultation and investigation by NatureScot into the proposed location which it will submit to Ministers in April next year.

The consultation will look at the proposed boundaries as well as support from local people, communities and businesses.

It should also take account of local circumstances and help to meet the needs of communities.

NatureScot Chair Professor Colin Galbraith said: "NatureScot welcomes the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs’ commission to investigate the proposed location of Galloway for Scotland’s next National Park.

"We are looking forward to the extensive opportunity for consultation, building on our experience with Scotland’s first two National Parks.

“In preparing our advice, we will consult widely with everyone who has an interest in this special place.

"We will make a particular effort to meet and listen to people who live and work in the area as it is these voices which will be crucial if Scotland is to establish its third National Park that can deliver a successful partnership for people and nature.”

