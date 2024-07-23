'Appleby Crafty Women': Free art trail along the town's riverside
A group of residents have been creating a art trail around Appleby for children to enjoy over the Summer holidays.
The trail has been crated by a group of residents called the Appleby Crafty Women.
The group comes together twice a week at the local library to create and craft.
Carole Pringle said: "We formed about two years ago using a room in the library, just as a knit and natter group.
"Then it evolved into doing something for Appleby.
"We did the Chirstmas decorations, we did a big Christmas tree which was crochet and knit and then it evolved from there.
"We wanted to make people smile and bring them into Appleby and follow a trail around with the children and just enjoy the plant pots and scarecrow people we've made."
Sue McGuinness from Appleby Crafty Women said: "We were trying to think about something different, that families might like to come together, follow a trail around the town, go into local businesses, promote tourism and really boost the local economy.
Shireley Simpson added: "It's like a mental health thing, we all come together, we can natter, we put the world to rights, have a coffee and a ginger nut and then we start creating crafts."
"Everybody passes on their skills to one and other, so it's just a way of mental health and wellbeing.
Trial will run until september, after that they will be working on a piece in centre of town for Remeberance Day, before their focus turns to Christmas Decorations."