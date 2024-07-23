Councillors have approved controversial plans to close Moot Lodge care home in Brampton, following a review and public consultation.

Cumberland Council said there were several facors behind its decision, including reduced resident numbers and its ability to meet the changing needs of its residents.

It also highlighted limitations to the building, including accesibility issues and no outside space.

The council says its consultation showed that "good quality care appropriate to their needs" was a priority, and this is something that they do not believe Moot Lodge can fully offer in the future.

Cllr Lisa Brown, from Cumberland Council said: "This has been a difficult decision, but it is one made with the best interests of Moot Lodge residents at heart.

"We are committed to ensuring that every resident affected by the closure of Moot Lodge will receive the support and care they need during this transition.

"Our priority is to provide environments that enhance the quality of life, dignity, and independence of our residents."

Brampton has two other care homes, both rated "good" by the regulator, Care Quality Commission (CQC) currently with vacancies.

The decision made today is subject to challenges and/or reccomendations from the council’s scrutiny board.

