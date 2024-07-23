Cumbria Police has been praised for "building, supporting and protecting" its staff in the constabulary's latest inspection.

The inspection was carried out by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) and is based on recruitment, support and career development.

The Police Effectiveness, Efficiency and Legitimacy (PEEL) inspection is an independent review of Constabularies around the country with each category rated outstanding, good, adequate, requires improvement, and inadequate.

The force was the only one to receive 'outstanding' in building, supporting and protecting the workforce and 'good' ratings for responding to the public and investigating crime.

The force recieved one 'outstanding', six ‘good’ and two 'adequate' ratings.

Chief Constable Rob Carden said: "We welcome HMICFRS'F'F PEEL inspection report.

“The grades are a huge endorsement of what we are doing in Cumbria and I am delighted that the exceptional efforts of police officers, police staff, volunteers and partners have received such well-deserved recognition.

“The following grades represent a significant improvement on our previous positive inspection."

The report also made a number of recommendations in areas rated 'adequate'.

Cumbria's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, David Allen, said: "We cannot be complacent – we want to continue to develop the Police to ensure that we are the best service possible for residents and aim to be the best Force in the country.

"In my first two months as Commissioner, and from what the public have raised with me, I know there is work to be done.

"I am aware that our 'adequate' grades need to be addressed – HMICFRS has provided recommendations and I intend to take these suggestions forward to ensure that we can provide a better service to our public.

"These recommendations include improving our crime recording processes, improve our equality data recording and be more transparent and strengthen scrutiny around stop search disproportionality.

"I will ensure that these recommendations are taken forward so that we can be 'outstanding' in all areas."

