A man has died after being pulled from the water at Cairnryan Port near Stranraer.

Emergency services were called to the scene on 23 July 2024.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7:30am, we were called to a report of a man in the water at Belfast Way, Cairnryan.

"Emergency services attended and a 60-year-old man was recovered from the water.

"He died a short time later.

"Enquiries are ongoing but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

"Health and Safety Executive will be notified in due course."

Emergency services were called to Stranraer in the early house of 23 July 2024

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7:24 am to attend an incident in Cairnryan, Stranraer.

"Two ambulances and an air ambulance with trauma team were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to hospital.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...