Breaking News
Man dies after being pulled from the water at Cairnryan Port near Stranraer
A man has died after being pulled from the water at Cairnryan Port near Stranraer.
Emergency services were called to the scene on 23 July 2024.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 7:30am, we were called to a report of a man in the water at Belfast Way, Cairnryan.
"Emergency services attended and a 60-year-old man was recovered from the water.
"He died a short time later.
"Enquiries are ongoing but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.
"Health and Safety Executive will be notified in due course."
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 7:24 am to attend an incident in Cairnryan, Stranraer.
"Two ambulances and an air ambulance with trauma team were dispatched to the scene and one patient was transported to hospital.”
