Dumfries Paralympian says he has ambitions of becoming the Scottish athlete with the most Paralympic appearance.

Scottish archer Nathan MacQueen made his Paralympic debut at Rio 2016, making Paris his fourth consecutive games.

The 33-year-old will compete in the men’s compound and is the current world number two.

MacQueen has won multiple medals at both European and International levels and said: "Taking part in three consecutive Games has not been easy by any means, but I want to keep going and become the Scottish Paralympian with the most Paralympic appearances.

"My wife, son and lots of my family will all be coming to watch which will be brilliant.

"In terms of aspirations, you always want to win a medal.

"I don’t care what colour it is but just to be able to give my little boy a medal would be very cool."

In 2023 MacQueen rose up the ranking to become the world number 1, winning silver at the World Paralympic Championships, and becoming double European Paralympic Champion.

He has been selected for Paris 2024 alongside Tokyo gold medallist Phoebe Paterson Pine, debutant Victoria Kingstone, and Rio silver medalist Jodie Grinham, who will be 28 weeks pregnant when she competes next month.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...