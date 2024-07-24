Homes in Longtown are being evacuated following the discovery of a "suspicious item" in a property.

A bomb disposal unit have been contacted to asses an item found during a police search of a property on Burn Street this morning (24 July 2024) following information into chemicals at the property.

To asses the situation and a 50m cordon is currently in place and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Residents in the area have been asked to leave thier homes as a precaution, and at this stage there is not believed to be any risk to the public.

Longtown Community Centre, on Arthuret Road, is being used as a reception centre until this incident has been resolved.Detective Superintendent Dan St Quintin, Cumbria Constabulary, said:“I would like to reassure the public that at this time there is not believed to be any risk to the wider public.“The action to evacuate residents from neighbouring properties is a precautionary one, whilst we await an assessment by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.“Our officers remain in the area to carry out enquiries and offer reassurance.“We thank those impacted by the evacuation for their ongoing patience. As soon as it is deemed safe to do so, they will be allowed to return to their homes.”

The operation is currently ongoing.

