Minister visits Hawick to launch new South of Scotland Housing Action Plan

Housing Minister Paul McLennan MSP has visited a site in Hawick to launched the new South of Scotland Housing Action Plan.

The plan was launched at Burnfoot where the Scottish Borders Housing Association is currently building 16 new homes across two sites.

It aims to tackle the need for more homes in the region by increasing the provision of affordable housing.

It also hopes to attract more people to work and live in the area, grow the local construction sector, and create new student and key worker accommodation.

This follows Scottish Borders Council recently declaring a housing emergency in the area.

Councillor Euan Jardine, the leader of Scottish Borders Council said: “Whilst Scottish Borders Council has an excellent record of working with our local partners to develop additional housing, particularly affordable homes, it is essential for the future of the South of Scotland that we do all we can to address the housing needs of our residents and support existing businesses and further inward investment.

“The Action Plan does more than just target the building of new homes though, with a focus also on skills and supporting the construction sector which will be essential to ensuring that growth continues long into the future.”

It's predicted that more than 9,000 new homes maybe needed in the next ten years in the South of Scotland.

Work on the ten point action plan is expected to be carried out over the next two years.

Mr McLennan said: “The South of Scotland Housing Action Plan and the partnership work that underpins it is a key step in our collaborative response to the housing pressures facing the region.

“As recognised in the plan, housing plays an important role in promoting economic growth and is a key enabler to making the change that we want to see in our rural and island economies.

“Across the local authorities within the South of Scotland we will make available over £27million from the Affordable Housing Supply Programme in 2024-25, helping to deliver much needed affordable homes.

“We remain committed to delivering 110,000 affordable homes across Scotland by 2032, of which at least 70 per cent will be for social rent and 10 per cent in rural and island communities.

“I look forward to working with stakeholders and partners on delivering the actions set out in the plan and delivering more affordable homes for people in the South of Scotland.”

