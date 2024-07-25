Fans, family and friends have paid their respects today to former Carlisle United manager Andrew Jenkins.

Mr Jenkins spent 64 years at the club serving as both director and chairman.

In November 2023 he was awarded the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus of the club by the Piatak family.

Three months earlier the East Stand at Brunton Park was renamed after him in recognition of his services to the club.

He died on Thursday 4 July aged 88.

The funeral cortege did a lap of Brunton Park this morning to allow fans to pay their respects. Credit: ITV Border News

It then headed to his family-owned business, Pioneer Foods on the Rosehill Estate, before making its way to Wetheral Parish Church for a private service at 12pm.

It then headed to his family-owned business, Pioneer Foods on the Rosehill Estate, before making its way to Wetheral Parish Church for a private service at 12pm.

The Carlisle United club ticket office, admin offices and Blues Store have been closed today as a mark of respect and to allow staff to attend the funeral.

At the news of his passing on 4 July the club released a statement: "Everybody at Carlisle United Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of Chairman Emeritus Andrew Jenkins.

"There simply aren’t enough words to explain the impact Andrew had on this football club over his 64-year association.

"Immensely loyal, Andrew first joined the board aged just 23 in 1959. He became chairman in the 1990s, a role which he held until last November when the Piatak family took over the club.

"Andrew was then given the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus in recognition of his almost-lifelong service to the football club.

"Our thoughts are with Andrew’s loved ones at this extremely sad time."

