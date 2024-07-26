Breaking News

A7 closed between Sandysike and Longtown after motorcyclist airlifted to hospital

230720 - Cumbria Police car stockshot - For use after 22/07/20
Police have warned the road may be closed for "some time". Credit: ITV Border.

The A7 has been shut after a two vehicle crash which saw a motorcylist airlifted to hospital.

Police were called to a collision between Sandysike and Longtown just before 2.30pm today.

It involved a motorbike and a vehicle.

The road may be closed for some time and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

