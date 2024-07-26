Breaking News
A7 closed between Sandysike and Longtown after motorcyclist airlifted to hospital
The A7 has been shut after a two vehicle crash which saw a motorcylist airlifted to hospital.
Police were called to a collision between Sandysike and Longtown just before 2.30pm today.
It involved a motorbike and a vehicle.
The road may be closed for some time and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
