The A7 has been shut after a two vehicle crash which saw a motorcylist airlifted to hospital.

Police were called to a collision between Sandysike and Longtown just before 2.30pm today.

It involved a motorbike and a vehicle.

The road may be closed for some time and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

