The annual Border Union Show has returned for 2024.

The event is considered by many to be a highlight of the local agricultural calendar in the Borders and Northumberland.

The show is held on the last Friday and Saturday of July in the Borders Events Centre on the outskirts of Kelso.

The show hosts over 500 competitions for horses, livestock and industrial arts Credit: ITV Border.

Dan Withall from the Borders Union Agricultural Society said: "We want everybody to go away having learned something today.

"But equally, it's a great family day out and tomorrow we'll see many thousands of people doing just that."

The traditional farming show has more than 500 competitions for horses, livestock and industrial arts.

There are around 200 trade stands at the event selling clothes, food and farm supplies, showcasing local producers as well as those from further afield.

