The Langholm event takes place on the last Friday in July

The event involves riding out to check the boundaries of the town which is known as Muckle Toon

The event included two 'Fair Cryings' by the town cryer, Rae Elliot

The event is started by the flute band parading the town and finishes when the Cornet hands back the Standard in front of the town hall

Ride outs commemorate the local history with music, song, parades and concerts

Thousands came to watch the celebrations

The customs pay homage to the South of Scotland’s unique identity

The ridings bring people of all ages together to celebrate the town's history and heritage.

