Man charged with drug offences following Longtown incident

A man will appear in court today (26 July 2024) charged with drug offences following an incident in Longtown earlier this week.

Luke Harris, 33, of Burn Street, Longtown, will appear in court facing charges of cannabis production and possession with intent to supply the drug.He remains in police custody ahead of the hearing at North Cumbria Magistrates’ Court.The ongoing investigation is connected to an incident in Longtown on Wednesday where nearby residents were evacuated from their homes as a precaution following the discovery of a suspicious item.

The item was assessed and safely dealt with by an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

