Man in court after cannabis worth £1 million seized on M6

A man has appeared in court for possession of cannabis plants worth around £1 million.

Police stopped a vehicle on the M6 near Carlisle when they found 1,000 baby cannabis plants inside the five cardboard boxes.

The city’s magistrates’ court heard that the plants were discovered inside a vehicle pulled over on the motorway because of a broken rear brake light yesterday (25th July 2024).

Four boxes were found inside the boot of the vehicle, and one on the back seat.

A police drugs expert concluded that the cannabis produced from the plants had a street value of around £1 million

Armanto Minai, 24, faces one charge for the possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

During a short hearing in front of magistrates, a solicitor representing Minai indicated that no plea was being entered to the charge at this stage.

Magistrates concluded that the case should be sent to Carlisle Crown Court.

Minai, who gave his address as Singleton Road in Salford, Manchester, is due to appear in front of a judge on 23rd August.

In the meantime, Minai was remanded in custody after his application for bail was rejected.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...