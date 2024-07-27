A man has been charged with multiple offences including the possession of a corrosive substance after an alleged robbery in South Cumbria.

The incident happened on Market Street in Ulverston yesterday (Saturday 26th July) and officers charged 26-year-old Nathan Cooper in connection with it.

Nathan Cooper, of no fixed address, was charged with robbery, attempted robbery, two counts of criminal damage, assault on an emergency worker, breaching a restraining order, possession of a corrosive substance in a public place, and theft.

He was remanded to appear at South Cumbria Magistrates today (27 July).

