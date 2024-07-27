Man charged with string of offences after alleged robbery in Ulverston
A man has been charged with multiple offences including the possession of a corrosive substance after an alleged robbery in South Cumbria.
The incident happened on Market Street in Ulverston yesterday (Saturday 26th July) and officers charged 26-year-old Nathan Cooper in connection with it.
Nathan Cooper, of no fixed address, was charged with robbery, attempted robbery, two counts of criminal damage, assault on an emergency worker, breaching a restraining order, possession of a corrosive substance in a public place, and theft.
He was remanded to appear at South Cumbria Magistrates today (27 July).
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...